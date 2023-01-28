Ganesh Bhai Gurjar, the black blanket Baba, is a resident of Gujarat and he claims that people do not need medical science to cure illnesses but his “special” treatment. The baba is setting up 15-day camps in various cities. Many who attended the camps claim to have been cured after touching Baba’s hand or blanket, but others say that they did not experience any change or relief.

People from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and several other states attend the camps and are ready to spend up to Rs 1 lakh for their miraculous curing abilities. But others even seem to suggest that they didn’t have to spend a dime at the campsites. Ganesh Bhai Gurjar claims that his blanket has spiritual powers and he can easily know a person’s disease by placing the blanket over them and checking his pulse. He also claims that he can identify a person’s illness just by looking at them as they stand in front of Baba Ganesh.

Kambal Wale Baba always carries his spiritually powered black blanket on his shoulder and claims to cure every serious disease. A lot of people suffering from paralysis come to the camp for treatment and the baba claims that he can even cure them.

Ganesh revealed that he got this blanket from a mango tree and he was blessed by Mataji and given the power to cure people if he just covered them with that blanket. Ganesh earns about Rs 2 lakh just by selling plates of food that cost Rs 40 for every person, who attends the camps. He even sells Bisleri water bottles for Rs 15-20 and earns about Rs 40,000 from that. Apart from that, he even earns by charging people for beds, coconuts, etc.

