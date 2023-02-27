Have you ever thought you could be so good at going out on dates that you’re paid for it? A woman named Lexi, 24, ticks all the boxes when it comes to professionalism. She charges Rs 40,000 for a date and lives in Los Angeles after relocating from New Jersey. She enjoys every bit of her job. In a conversation with a YouTube channel named Truly, Lexi said: “I have made six figures from being a sugar baby (someone who typically seeks financial support from an older partner in a mutually beneficial relationship)." Lexi is looking for a man who is tall, dark, handsome and has an athletic build. According to her, one of the other primary requirements for a date is that the guy should also have a sense of humour.

After getting a glimpse of this job, many will feel that Lexi would have a gala time doing her job. However, that is not the case because dating has been a struggle for her. Everything goes fine on the date until men find out more about her job and they eventually become uncomfortable. On February 14, when this video was shared on the Truly channel, she was dating dog walker and trainer Nick, 29. She was extremely nervous about his reaction when he found her very unusual career choice.

The video then proceeds to show Lexi’s date with Nick in a cafe. As expected, at first he was taken by surprise when she told him about her job. It was clear that he didn’t expect her date to have a profession like this. However, the best part was Nick not judging or passing some lewd comments at her. On the contrary, he praised her for having an attractive personality due to which she can earn money by being a professional dater. Lexi was extremely happy and relaxed that Nick has not judged her for doing the job of a professional dater.

At the end of the video, Lexi felt that she could strike an emotional connection with Nick because of his charming personality, athletic build and non-judgmental thought process. Both left the café and social media users wished them all the best for their future journey.

