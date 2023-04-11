Meet Mama Uganda, The Woman Who Gave Birth to 44 Children By The Age of 40

A woman named Mariam Nabatanzi was just 13 when she became a mother to her first set of twins. By the time she turned 36, Mariam had given birth to another 42 babies; and by the age of 40, she had 44 children of her own. Now, she has to raise them alone after her husband walked out of the giant family. The woman hails from Uganda, East Africa and is known among people as Mama Uganda, the most fertile woman on earth.

She gave birth to four sets of twins, five sets of triplets and five sets of quadruplets and only once did she give birth to a single child. Six of the children have died and the husband abandoned the giant family and flew off with all the family’s money, leaving Mariam as a single mother with 38 children, 20 boys and 18 girls.

Mariam was married off when she was just 12 years old when her parents sold her. Soon after, she became pregnant at the age of 13.

It is worth noting that fertility rates are far higher in Uganda, where the average is 5.6 children per woman, according to the World Bank. It is more than double the world average of 2.4 children.

When Mariam visited doctors, the medical experts informed her that she had abnormally large ovaries which led to a condition called hyperovulation. She was also told that birth control pills wouldn’t work and would likely cause severe health conditions.

According to a report by The Daily Monitor, Dr Charles Kiggundu, a gynaecologist at Mulago Hospital in Kamala stated that the most likely cause of Mariam’s extreme fertility was hereditary. He said, “Her case is a genetic predisposition to hyper-ovulate — releasing multiple eggs in one cycle — which significantly increases the chances of having multiple births.”

The doctors also told her that she was too fertile and she needed to keep giving birth in order to reduce the fertility levels in her ovaries. The doctors had to cut out her uterus from the inside so that she could stop giving birth to more children.

After her husband left in 2016, Mariam has been working day and night (she is an event decorator and a hairstylist by profession) and makes different herbal medicines to provide for her family. She is often supported with funds from fundraising and other donations and does everything she can to feed her kids.

