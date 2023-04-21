Meet Patches: 40-Pound Cat Finds New Home After Quirky Ad Goes Viral

A huge feline who weighs the same as a regular five-year-old child has found a new home, thanks to a commercial that made her viral. The cat has now been adopted by a Virginia retiree. The woman, Kay Ford, was informed about the 40.3 pounds (approximately 18 kg) cat through an online advertisement shared by the Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) on Facebook. Ford knew she will have to put up a strong competition to adopt the furry animal and, in the end, her effort came to fruition. The feline named Patches has now found a new home. During an interaction with New York Post, Ford revealed it was her daughter who first saw the online advertisement. Immediately after seeing the digital photos of Patches, the retiree knew she had to adopt the animal. “I knew that there were going to be nine billion people who were falling in love with him at the same time,” she said. Reportedly, the Virginia woman was quite reluctant to keep her hopes up after seeing the cute photos shared by RACC.

The department also used a funny caption to share the story of Patches. “Did you wake up today and say, ‘Let’s adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen?’ If so, we have the cat for you,” read the advertisement. They also introduced the cat stating, “Meet Patches; all 40.3 pounds of him! He’s been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan, and is very sweet. He’s neutered, tested,chipped, and ready to go today!”

RACC asked the potential parents to email their department adding, “Help Patches get to a safe and healthy weight. Until then, we will marvel at his gloriously gluttonous body!”

Ford considers herself quite lucky as the RACC animal shelter was just a short drive from her home. She got in touch with the concerned authorities and was also able to meet Patches. Ford reportedly called it love at first sight. The retiree, who is already a mom to another kitty called Wellesley, expressed she was in a good position to help Patches.

“I’m retired, I’m home a lot. I just am completely motivated and just feel like I have the time to help him achieve to get to this point where he and Wellesley are just playing together and having a wonderful time and he’s happy and healthy,” she added.

Patches was handed over to Ford on April 4.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here