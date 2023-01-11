Meet 'Rajkumari Budhwaar', Desi version of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams

Actress Jenna Ortega received critical acclamation for playing the titular role in the recently released supernatural web series Wednesday. Ever since the show’s release, the magic of the infamous Addams family has impressed viewers all across the globe including India. Now, can you imagine how Wednesday Addams would look if she were to be an Indian? Well, Netflix India might have given some clarity on the matter. In a quirky post that was shared on Tuesday, the OTT giant dropped a painting featuring the desi version of Wednesday Addams.

The streaming site revealed that the artwork was created by Arjun Kutty, who made an attempt to captivate Jenna Ortega in a desi andaaz. The actress’ character rose to fame not only for her dark and twisted nature but also for her signature style in black ensembles. Channelling the same in his artwork, Kutty presented her donning a black lehenga with a bandhgala blouse. Mid-parted hair tied in two braids, a black bindi on her forehead, and a rose placed in her hair completed Ortega’s desi Wednesday. While adding a creepy element to the painting, the artist places a severed bruised hand on the sofa. “Meet Rajkumari Budhwaar,” wrote Netflix India alongside the painting. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Within less than 15 hours of its appearance online, the painting has garnered more than three lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of users appeared to be impressed by the artwork, while many also compared it with famous Indian characters. A user wrote, “When Wednesday visit India,” another called her, “Wednesdaybai Kaithiawadi.” One more described, “She is giving dark Indumati (from Chota Bheem) vibes.” A user asked, “How do I unsee the pic and the caption.” Meanwhile, another claimed, she, “looks like stree, Oo stree kal aana.”

Directed by Tim Burton, the web show chronicles the twisted story of Wednesday Addams, the fictional daughter of the Addams family, who is admitted as a high school student at the Nevermore Academy, a supernatural institution comprised of weird teens just like her. Her exploits feature not only polishing her psychic powers but also solving a murder mystery.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here