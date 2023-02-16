There are some parts of the world and some cultures where the practice of polygamy is allowed. It means one is legally allowed to be married to multiple partners. While such customs or practices are not unheard of and one can often find news of someone having multiple wives, what we are going to tell you today is going to blow your mind. What if we told you that there was a man who had 31 monogamous marriages? This means that he did not have multiple partners at the same time, but he married 31 times in his lifetime, after getting estranged from his previous wives.

We are talking about Glynn Wolfe, a resident of Redlands in California, known for having the largest number of monogamous marriages in the world. Born in 1908, Wolfe was a Baptist minister and married for the first time in 1926. Between 1926 and his death in 1997, Wolfe married 31 different women. However, the Guinness Book of World Records names 29 women as Wolfe’s wives. This is because three of the women Wolfe married were ones he had divorced earlier. Hence he married 29 women but had 31 marriages in his life.

His longest marriage lasted eleven years, while the shortest lasted just 19 days. With his 28th wife, Christine Camacho, who was 37 years younger than him, he lived for 11 years. Wolfe’s last marriage was in 1996 and he died a year later. However, now comes the most strikingly weird part. Wolfe’s last bride, Linda, had herself had multiple monogamous marriages. Linda was married 22 times before she got married to Wolfe. Her shortest marriage was of 3 days, while she had married the same man thrice.

Forty-five days before his 89th birthday, on June 10, 1997, Wolfe passed away in Redlands, California. He had about 19 kids in total. He was eventually buried in Blythe after his body was left unclaimed. Only one of his children and none of the 28 women he was legally married to came to the funeral.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here