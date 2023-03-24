A woman ticket checker has collected more than Rs 1 crore in fines becoming the first woman working with the Indian Railways to achieve the feat. Rosaline Arokia Mary is serving as a Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) of the Southern Railway and fined irregular and ticketless travellers collecting Rs 1.03 crore. Praising the woman, the Ministry of Railways, in a tweet, wrote, “Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt. Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of Southern Railway becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers”.

The ministry also posted a few pictures where Rosaline Arokia Mary is seen on her duty checking passengers’ tickets.

The post caught the attention of many on the platform where users congratulated the ticket checker on her achievement.

“Congratulations, Ma’am! A job well done!” a user wrote.

“Rosaline, I am proud to be your friend. Knowing you I am not surprised with your achievement. Shows your dedication, commitment and sincerity to your duties,” a person said.

Jai Hind congratulations to Smt. Rosaline Arokia Mary. CTI. Keep it up,” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “Commendable job indeed. Wish our country had more of such individuals with integrity and dedication…”

In a press release, the Southern Central Railway shared that nine of its ticket-checking staff collected a record Rs 1 crore each from the offenders in the current financial year. The staff fined a total of 1.16 lakh commuters who were found to be travelling without ticket or were irregular travellers or had un-booked luggage. The total combined fine collection stood at Rs 9.62 crore. https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in/view_detail.jsp?lang=0&dcd=19566&id=0,5,268

Each of the nine ticket checkers has now entered the “One Crore Club”. “This is the first time in History of South Central Railway that any individual ticket checking staff has crossed Rs. 1.0 crore in earnings,” said the Southern Central Railway.

Of the nine ticket-checking staff, seven are from the Secunderabad Division and one each from the Vijayawada and Guntakal Divisions. Chief Ticket Inspector T Natarajan of the Secunderabad Division emerged as the highest earner by collecting Rs 1.16 crore alone by fining 12,689 passengers.

