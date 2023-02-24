Ageing is a natural yet undesirable process because who wants to lose the glow of their youthful days and walk towards immobility and joint pains? But a lot of people look several years younger than their original age and one of them is 63-year-old Dr Mark Hyman who looks about 20 years younger and the secret he suggests is his diet.

According to Lad Bible, Dr Hyman boasts more than 23 lakh followers on Instagram and is the author of the book Young Forever. The Massachusetts resident says that if a person eats right, they can easily reverse the ageing process. He specifically follows a Pegan diet and has revealed the contents of this diet.

The Pegan diet contains 75 percent of veggies and fruits with a particular focus on berries and non-starchy edibles. This is because such foods are low on the glycemic index. The doctor suggests in his words, “about three-quarters of your plate should be covered in veggies and you should aim for deep colours.” He also suggested people ‘load up’ on healthy fats.

He said, “Whole foods such as nuts, seeds, olive oil, avocados, pasture-raised eggs, and small wild fatty fish such as sardines, mackerel, herring, anchovies, and wild salmon contain healthy fats. For oils, use extra virgin olive oil (at low or no heat), avocado oil (for higher-heat cooking), and organic virgin coconut oil.” Dr Hyman also advised to snack on nuts. Moreover he explained that if one consumes meat, they must never consider it a main course and if one only focuses on a plant-based diet, they should “avoid processed powders and fake meats.”

When it comes to exercise, Dr. Hyman suggested people to focus on strength training. He said, “preserving muscle, building muscle, and optimizing function are the keys to the fountain of youth.” He recommended weight training three days a week and said it will have a “profound impact” on our body and mind.

He revealed, “Exercise strengthens our memory and makes us sharper, happier, and more resilient. Studies show that vigorous exercise is a better antidepressant than Prozac.” But more than anything, he recommended people focus on sleeping well as it can have the biggest impact on physical signs of ageing.

