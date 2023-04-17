Meet the Robots that Might Soon Come Charge Your Car

More and more projects to develop autonomous charging robots are emerging. The latest comes from China’s NaaS Technology, which is making a robot with functions such as vehicle location, smart charging and automatic payment. The idea is to be able to call on this kind of robot at any time via a dedicated mobile application. The robot unveiled by NaaS can make its way to any vehicle and automatically connect to its electrical socket using its mechanical arm. It is also capable of analyzing the needs of the car to optimize charging. The entire charging process, including payment, takes place without any human assistance. And, once its mission is complete, the robot can return to its own charging station to power up.

It could soon be deployed in different power and battery capacity configurations. Moreover, this charging robot is billed as waterproof and shockproof.

Note that NaaS is a major Chinese electric charging service provider, with the company having already connected more than 515,000 charging stations by December 31, 2022. No details have yet been given on a launch date or location, but this type of device could be used in parking lots or areas specifically dedicated to charging.

This type of solution is being studied by others in the mobility sector, such as the French company Mob-Energy, which, in association with Mercedes-Benz, recently presented Charles, a fully autonomous robot capable of recharging any car in a given space according to its needs. Before that, Volkswagen showcased a similar concept, although not yet publicly deployed. For its part, the American manufacturer Ford has tested a fully automated electric charging station, allowing drivers with disabilities or restricted mobility to charge their vehicles more easily.

