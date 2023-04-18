Meet The World's Most Tattooed Teacher, Who Got Nipples, Belly Button Removed For Space

Love for tattoos has been prevalent across the world for a long time. Many people have got their entire bodies covered with hundreds of interesting designs. A 37-year-old school teacher named Sylvain H Laine has become one the most-tattooed people in the world. Sylvain has spent a massive Rs 58, 00, 000 to get his body covered in the art. According to Mirror.co.uk, Sylvain has got his nipple and belly button removed so that space can be created for more tattoos.

The report states that Sylvain, also a model and performer, started his journey of covering the entire body in tattoos 10 years ago. He was inspired to get tattooed after seeing a banker at HSBC and a man at Mcdonald’s. The banker had his neck tattooed and the man at Mcdonald’s got his sleeves tattooed. A motivated Sylvain then covered his entire body in tattoos, including gums and eyeballs. He has finished his first layer of tattoos in Paris and is completing the second one as well. He intends to do a third and fourth layer of tattoo as well.

The fascination for tattoos has been seen before as well. Reportedly, Gregory Paul McLaren holds the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most tattooed man. He is also known as Lucky Diamond Rich. Lucky has held this record for sixteen years now and spent more than 1000 hours to get it. The record states that he has got his entire body tattooed from head to toe, twice. Not just the skin, Lucky’s eyelids, gums, ear canals, and even penis are covered in ink. Lucky told the Guinness Book of World Records that he got his first tattoo at the age of 16 on his hip. It is because he did not want his mother to find out about it. Lucky has not only inked his body, but he has also modified some boy parts. He has replaced his teeth with silver veneers and stretched his earlobes into giant loops.

Lucky’s record has courted mixed reactions, including negative as well. Lucky feels that negative reactions are like weather and they cannot be controlled.

