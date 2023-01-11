Meet World’s Smallest Rabbit That Can Fit Into Your Palms

A lot of people love to adopt or foster animals. Some of these animals are hardly as big as our palms and have the most adorable faces. Rabbits are one such species that humans love to keep as pets. The world’s smallest rabbit is the pygmy breed, which only grows from 20 centimetres to 50 centimetres and weighs between 0.4 kilograms and 2 kilograms. They are among the rarest breeds on the planet.

The pygmy rabbit (Brachylagus Idahoensis) is found in shades of brown, grey and buff. They are only found in Washington, United States, and were once declared extinct. However, zoos helped them multiply when only 14 of them were left. Unlike most rabbits, the Columbia Basin Pygmy rabbits did not breed well in captivity. Therefore, they were crossbred with Idaho Pygmy rabbits, which led to the subsequent breeding efforts being more successful.

The communication between pygmies is done through the sense of smell. They possess well-developed glands throughout their body and rub them on fixed objects to convey their group identity, gender, age, social and reproductive status, and territory ownership. Along with scent, these rabbits also use urine in chemical communication.

Pygmy rabbits consume plant material in large quantities for their nutrition and have large digestive tracts. When in danger, their general tendency is to freeze and hide under cover. But, when they are chased, they show quick, irregular movements that are designed to evade and confuse their predators instead of outdistancing them. Pygmy rabbits are also not a domestic rabbit breed.

