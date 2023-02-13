Megan Fox and MGK stans think the couple’s relationship is currently in turmoil. First, Megan Fox appeared to delete all her Instagram pictures with Machine Gun Kelly save for one, then unfollowed everyone off of the platform except Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet. She posted photos of herself and quoted lyrics about “dishonesty" from Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’, at which point fans began to speculate it was a jibe at Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox, however, brutally shut down the cheating theory when it was voiced by a fan. “He probably got with Sophie," a fan commented, referring to the couple’s mutual friend and MGK’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd. “Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox replied, as per an Express report.

Some fans have since speculated that the couple may not have broken up after all. Whether that’s the case or not, the couple has given fans plenty to talk about ever since they got together. Here is a roundup of some of the- well- rather questionable things they have revealed about each other and their relationship.

When MGK Said ‘I Am Weed’

In a British GQ cover story, Fox described her first meeting with MGK in these terms: “‘I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, “You smell like weed.” He looked down at me and he was like, “I am weed.” Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.’"

When They Drank Each Other’s Blood

Fox once confirmed to Glamour UK: “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood." She clarified that she and MGK just drink a few drops of each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only. It even had vampire organisations talking.

MGK’s ‘Toxic’ Ring For Megan Fox

In an interview with Vogue, MGK described the peculiar features of the engagement ring that he got for Fox and said that the magnetic bands of the ring were basically thorns that would hurt her if she tried to take it off. According to him, the emerald and diamond embedded thorn ring was a way for him to express his love for her as he said in the interview that “Love is pain!”

When MGK Stabbed Himself to Impress Megan Fox

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show", Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he once went quite the length to impress Megan Fox. While trying to impress Fox with what appears to be his knife-throwing prowess, he threw the object towards the ceiling, and when it came back down, it went through his hand. Not only did he manage to get himself stabbed, he also somehow survived through the night with the injury. It was only after she left the next morning that he realised he might need stitches.

The things one does for love, right?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here