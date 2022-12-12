Meghan Markle Trolled For Joking About Curtsying to Queen, Twitter Comes to Defence

Meghan Markle, ever since her marriage with Prince Harry and everything that followed with regard to the British royal family thereafter, has been on the receiving end of misogynistic and racist attacks on social media. After the new Netflix docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’ dropped, the controversy around the couple gained renewed momentum. During an episode, Meghan and Harry spoke about how she did not know the proper way to curtsy when meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

Meghan spoke about how she didn’t know that she was about to meet the Queen, with Harry quipping about how he didn’t know how to tell someone that they would have to bow down to his grandmother. Meghan went on to jokingly demonstrate the curtsy she did and shared how she was later told that she had done “great". However, many on Twitter began to troll her over the clip, and many came to her defence.

This is just nasty and unbecoming. Meghan looks like a school bully. pic.twitter.com/4O11NqyZnU— Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) December 8, 2022

If Meghan can so snidely mock meeting the late Queen for the first time, imagine what would have been said if she’d been allowed to travel to Balmoral on the Queen’s last day. #HarryandMeghanNetflix #HarryandMeghanonNetflix #AbolishTheSussexes pic.twitter.com/34mL4nbpCP— Countess Commonwealth (@CountessCommon1) December 8, 2022

The full clip shows Meghan Markle is being self-deprecating. She’s having a joke at her own expense. That’s the point.And again, this just underlines the sort of nonsense Meghan has had to deal with: the relentless malicious twisting of everything she does and says. https://t.co/GMEM3NjsBK — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) December 9, 2022

She's talking about her lived experiences of the royal family and racism— Finn White (They/Them) (@FW10826) December 8, 2022

100% sarcasm and making fun of herself…here’s the FULL clip. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CBRYwVy6V0— Christina Eddings (@tinaeddings01) December 8, 2022

She was mocking herself Angie - did that pass you by?— Emma Stansfield (@EmmaSStansfield) December 9, 2022

Earlier, Harry and Meghan shared how they met over Instagram. “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of them, like a Snapchat…" Harry explained while Meghan giggled. She had on the Snapchat filter with the dog ears. “That was what he saw of me," she joked. “That was the first thing."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here