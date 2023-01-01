Memes Trend on Twitter After Earthquake Shakes Delhi on New Year's Eve

Parts of Delhi-NCR felt tremors on the night of New Year, after an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was felt on early Sunday morning. While many were celebrating New Years eve, there were people who were shaken by the jolts. The epicenter of the earthquake was at North Northwest of Haryana’s Jhajjar, and it happened at 1:19 am on Sunday. It’s depth was 5 km below the ground. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," the NSC tweeted. Not just this but many also took to the micro-blogging site and started sharing memes.

“New Year First Jhatka…Earthquake! God is saying, This is just a demo baby…i will give u jhatka whole year! Se be careful! Thanks God! You are the superior Humbe rahenge ham pura saal," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “There was an earthquake in Delhi NCR. Delhi gets Rocking start for New Year 2023!"

Here are a few memes:

New Year First Jhatka…Earthquake! God is saying, This is just a demo baby…i will give u jhatka whole year! Se be careful! Thanks God! You are the superior Humbe rahenge ham pura saal…❤#earthquake #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/brlk7jbYDX — Durvesh Yadav (@itsdurveshyadav) December 31, 2022

People in Delhi running towards Twitter to confirm the earthquake tremors:-#DelhiEarthquake pic.twitter.com/2Wol2cMqfX— Neha Yadav (@CallmeNehuu) December 17, 2020

This comes as strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR following a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Nepal in November last month. Tremors were also felt in Uttarakhand, including New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri, and other cities. It was felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh as well.

The earthquake, measuring 6.6-magnitude, occurred in western Nepal whose centre was Doti district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Center.

After this, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Punjab’s Amritsar in the same month, the National Centre for Seismology stated.

