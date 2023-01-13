Men Free Cow Stuck Between Tree Branches, What Happens Next Will Leave You In Splits

Social media is home to a wide variety of funny videos. Some of them show people failing at executing a stunt while others are based on animal-human interactions that take an unexpected turn, leaving viewers in splits. One such video of two men releasing a cow that was stuck between two branches of a tree has gone viral on Twitter.

The video shows the two men trying to free a cow whose head was stuck between two branches of a tree. The two men pull the branch down multiple times to ensure that the cow can be freed. They fail twice but emerge successful the third time. After taking a few steps back, the cow then charges towards the men and attacks them before running away from the spot. “That is pure betrayal,” read the hilarious caption of the video.

Since being posted on January 12, the 29-second footage quickly went viral on the micro-blogging platform, with over 5.52 lakh views and more than 12 thousand likes. People found the video extremely funny and shared their rib-tickling reactions in the comments section of the tweet

A user wrote, “Never forget……. No good deed goes unpunished!”

Another jokingly commented, “The cow was like ‘thanks, but I’ve got something for you to show my gratitude’.”

A third user suggested that the video was staged as they wrote, “Also! in this age of viral videos and endless TikTok videos….there is a non-zero chance that they put the cow there in the first place…. just to film them ‘saving it’.” Many others went all laughter emojis in the comments.

What was your first reaction to this hilarious video?

