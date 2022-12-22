Men Pose With Car Parked On Road, Owner's Reaction Will Make You Smile

The Internet is filled with many acts of kindness. It is always heartwarming to see when random strangers take out the time and put in the effort to bring a smile to someone’s face. An Instagram user shared a clip of how he let two strangers enjoy the interiors of his car that they were admiring. And it is sure to put a huge smile on your face. The clip shows two men admiring and posing with a car parked at the side of the road. Upon seeing this on the CCTV footage, the car owner does something rather unusual. He steps out on his balcony and offers to unlock the car for the men. One of the guys voices his admiration for the car that he had been seeing for a month. He wished to make a video with it.

Without missing a beat, the owner offers the key to the man and asks him to make the video. It is heart-melting to see the man breaking into a grin and thanking the car owner. The clip shows the man sitting inside the car and posing. Check out the video here:

Social media users were all praises for the car owner. Many wished for him to have more opportunities and resources to keep bringing a smile to people’s faces. Others praised him for understanding the young men’s feelings. One Instagram user wrote, “POV: He had come to make the video for himself but someone made a video of him.”

“Only a few people have such a good heart,” read a comment.

Another user wrote, “That’s why it is said it is better to keep a big heart rather than keeping a big car.”

“Hat’s off to the car owner,” another one said.

Did you like the heartwarming gesture?

