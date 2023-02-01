Men's Misconception About Tampons Has Women in Shock

Men have time and again proven that they don’t know much about a woman’s body and this is just one of those many instances. Now, in a recent instance, some men have proven how they know nothing about a tampon. Twitter user ‘Priyaanka’ shared a screenshot where three different people can be seen talking about a tampon. However, how the conversation goes is something that will leave you in shock. Have a look for yourself:

The image, since uploaded, has gone viral, with over, 191K views. “Tampon nhi hote toh humara safar adhura hota," wrote a woman sarcastically. Another person wrote, “Kitna parivarik mahol hai."

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user who goes by the name “Ask Aubry," took to the micro-blogging site and shared a screenshot. In the image, someone was ranting about how guys ‘care’ whether a girl has a flat stomach or not. The person related a stomach bump to a woman having lost her virginity and how she’s not an ‘ideal mate.’ He further goes on to say, “that little bump is their uterus showing." “Non-flat stomachs are only ever hot if you’re the reason they aren’t flat anymore," he wrote. The post has now gone viral with over 932K views. “Ladies, is your uterus showing today?" read the sarcastic caption.

Also, in another misconception, the same Twitter user shared a screenshot. It seems to be from Reddit. A person, in the image, can be seen asking: “Why are women peeing all over the seat?" The answers will astound you.

The post has gone viral with over 108K views. “Okay. If men have such bad aim that they can’t consciously pee inside a 40cm diameter hole without making a mess, how do they expect to ever have a child?" wrote a Twitter user.

