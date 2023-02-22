'Menstrual Leave is Unnecessary': Twitter User Mansplains Periods to Woman, Gets Schooled

Twitter user Rituparna Chatterjee took to the micro blogging site and shared a screenshot where a man was trying to mansplain ‘Periods’ to her. The development comes in after a man received flak for criticising paid menstrual and maternity leaves post a tweet by Rituparna. Dr Prashant Meshram received flak on Twitter for criticising the concept of paid menstrual and maternity leaves. This happened Rituparna shared a tweet where a man expressed how he is against 3-5 days of menstrual leaves every month.

Now, another Twitter user who goes by the name Viral Tandom mentioned that “if men are expected to treat periods as something normal that women go through, and not disgusting, women should do the same and continue working through. Menstrual leave is unnecessary. Women play sports on periods, office jobs are nothing comparatively."

Sharing a screenshot of this, Rituparna wrote, “Men mansplaining periods to me has got to be the best thing."

Men mansplaining periods to me has got to be the best thing. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vopCNz8x7s— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) February 21, 2023

The tweet has now gone viral with over 83K views. “I have run a half marathon when I had my periods. But that’s because I’m lucky and didn’t have period pains. Does that mean my example is used to discount the suffering of others. Hell no. We are all different and period pains are REAL," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “I think the “women play sports on periods" as a generalization comes from stupid menstrual pads ads which only showcase girls having trouble playing football and then happy to go back to it just because they discovered pads." One Twitter user wrote, “Everyone has a different body and mechanism. For some it’s deadly and many find it just like another day. There is no set condition for each. What’s this comparison of playing sports and working? Disgusting."

Meanwhile, earlier, Dr Kamna Kakkar tweeted, “Who needs period leaves? Meet Ms. ABCD. She has endometriosis. Suffers from unimaginable pain during her periods. She pops pain killers like candy. We’ve seen her hide her tears in shame after being labelled ‘attention seeker’ for asking for sudden leaves on duty." This came in after the food delivery app, Zomato, announcing a 10-day ‘period leave’ for its female employees, social media has been divided over the necessity of such a move in an organisation.

