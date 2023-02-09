This bakery owner has taken the celebration of Valentine’s Day to a whole new level. The owner of Raja Bakery has devised a whole new menu to enjoy all the flavours of love as the arrival of the ultimate romance day is just around the corner. Each cake on the bakery’s menu is dedicated to different shades of relationships from first love to infidelity to girlfriend and boyfriend, and even those who are single this year. The bakery owner seemingly placed a colourful poster of his outlet’s special Valentine’s menu outside the shop.

The items included in the special menu are- Girlfriend cake, Mera Babu (My baby) cake, Pehla Pyaar (First love) cake, Ek Tarfa Pyaar (One-sided love) cake, Pyaar Mein Dhoka (Betrayal in love) cake, Harami Dosti (Wicked friends) cake, Single Ke Liye (For Single) cake, and lastly Boyfriend cake. Notably, Boyfriend and Pehla Pyaar cakes are the most expensive ones on the menu. Besides each item, attached is a photograph of the sweet dish to give customers an idea of its flavour. Take a look at the photograph here:

The Valentine’s special menu of the bakery has prompted a barrage of users to flood the comment section of the post with hilarious reactions. A user asked, “Boyfriend cake sabse mehenga (Boyfriend cake is the most expensive)." Meanwhile, many seemed unhappy with the fact that the ‘Note’ section of the menu was abruptly cropped out of the photo frame. A user asked, “But what does the note say,” another added, “Patni peedit pati wali scheme toh dikha dete (Should have specified the scheme for husbands who are ‘harassed’ by their wives).”

Meanwhile, a user joked, “All these cakes, and yet you cut my heart into pieces,” another reminded, “Forgot the breakup cake.” One more asked, “Boyfriend cake Girlfriend cake se mehnga kyun hai (Why is the boyfriend cake more expensive that the Girlfriend one?)”

The post has amassed over eleven thousand likes on the photo-sharing application.

Which cake would you like to place an order for?

