Messi's World Cup Post Becomes Most Liked Ever on Instagram, Here are Other Top Photos
1-MIN READ

Messi's World Cup Post Becomes Most Liked Ever on Instagram, Here are Other Top Photos

Lionel Messi's Instagram post is currently the most liked ever on the platform. (Credits: Instagram/@leomessi)

Lionel Messi's Instagram post is currently the most liked ever on the platform. (Credits: Instagram/@leomessi)

Lionel Messi's Instagram post celebrating FIFA World Cup 2022 win surpasses the 'World Record Egg' and Cristiano Ronaldo's Louis Vuitton ad with Messi playing chess in terms of likes.

Lionel Messi has arguably one-upped Cristiano Ronaldo once again with the Argentina player’s Instagram World Cup photo carousel becoming the most liked Instagram post made by a sportsperson. It beat out Ronaldo’s iconic photo of the two of them playing chess, reported The Economic Times. Messi’s photo of him holding the FIFA World Cup trophy is the first in a carousel of photos of the jubilant Argentina team at the Lusail Stadium. The carousel didn’t just beat out Ronaldo’s post; with over 56 million likes at the time of writing this article, it’s also the most liked photo on Instagram on the whole, beating out (finally) the ‘world record egg’ posted by Chris Godfrey.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! 🌎🏆 So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…… [sic]" Messi wrote in the post.

“Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! [sic]" he added.

The second most liked photo on Instagram is the ‘World Record Egg’.

Ronaldo clocks in at the third position with the chess photo of him and Messi, which was an ad for Louis Vuitton.

The fourth spot, again, is occupied by Messi.

The fifth spot is occupied by Ronaldo and Georgina’s Instagram post announcing her pregnancy.

It’s Messi’s world and we’re just living in it.

