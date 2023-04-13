Meta Employee's TikTok Revealing Rs 1.5 Crore Salary for Doing 'Nothing' Leaves Internet Furious

The tech industry has been undergoing a series of mass layoffs in recent months, with many high-profile companies making headlines for reducing their workforces. However, amidst these layoffs, reports have emerged of employees at companies like Meta and Salesforce receiving pay while not being assigned any meaningful work.

Madelyn Machado, a career coach recently posted a TikTok video claiming that she received a $190,000(equivalent to Rs 1.5 Crore) salary for doing “nothing" during her six-month tenure as a recruiter at Meta. “I do think a lot of these companies wanted there to be work, but there wasn’t enough," she told the Wall Street Journal.

The situation caused a strong reaction from internet users. Some criticised her for appearing to boast about earning money without doing any work, while others found humor in the situation and commented that they would love to be paid if they were in her shoes.

“And that would be a okay with me bestie lemme just sit here and mind MY business if I want something to do I’ll take a pottery class," commented a user. “They’re not silent bc they got laid off lol," said another.

Where do I apply for the six figure job that was clearly designed to accommodate my extreme level of laziness? I need it.— Ray the Gender Traitor (@QueerChaosThry) April 12, 2023

If they don’t like it I’ll trade them today! They can have my job. And I mean it with my whole heart.— Gay and Tired (@GayChemist) April 12, 2023

One of my besties was a PM at Meta for 9 months of doing NOTHING! Getting paid GREAT! But she knew that was coming to an end eventually and it did! They said they would eventually have stuff for her to do and never did smh for 9 MONTHS— jadelicious 🍒 (@shebeenannoyed) April 12, 2023

She missed the opportunity to say she was paid $190,000 to virtually do nothing.She worked for META 😢 — 0 (@Zer0_XIII) April 7, 2023

In short, users got no chill as they started taking a dig at employees like her bragging about their ‘nothingness’ at work.

Meanwhile, another former Meta employee also described the company’s hiring practices as akin to collecting “Pokemon cards", with employees being hoarded without regard for their actual job responsibilities. Britney Levy, a 35-year-old ex-Meta worker hired in April 2022, recently shared her experience at the company in a TikTok video, stating “You had to fight to find work."

According to The Journal, several former tech workers have taken to social media in recent weeks to share their experiences of being paid without having much work to do, with many of these posts going viral and garnering millions of views.

However, industry experts suggest that these reports could be indicative of tech companies over-hiring during the pandemic to keep up with surging demand for tech-based solutions. As Michael Allmond, co-founder of adult-themed retailer Lover’s Lane, pointed out, “As people could not or would not leave home, technology had to fill gaps, and companies of all types had to invest in tech-based solutions."

