You’d often find people carrying salt, pepper, or even sugar with them every time they travel away from home. Now, this happens when they’re either too picky about food and want to alter it according to their own tastes or they just don’t want to depend on food sellers for extra spices or even sauce! This is what American comedian Michelle Collins encountered when she happened to come across a woman carrying a personal mayonnaise tube at the airport. She fascinated her so much that Collins posted the picture on Twitter after ‘yassifying’ the lady to ‘maintain anonymity’.

The pic showed how the 41-year-old talk show host hid the identity of the lady through yassification, that is, the act of applying several beauty filters to a picture using a photo-editing application until the subject becomes unrecognisable. This excited online users who found a new way to conceal someone’s face with such filters rather than blurring or blanking them out completely. Not just that, some even had a good laugh at it with one of the users sharing how she would love to get ‘yassified’ by someone who unknowingly took her picture.

“A lady at the airport brought her own personal tube of mayonnaise. I’ve yassified her to maintain anonymity but she’s my hero,” wrote Collins on the micro-blogging site. She also quipped what had made her take a ‘filtry’ step and said, “Me trying to remember high school spanish in Spain this week.”

A lady at the airport brought her own personal tube of mayonnaise. I’ve yassified her to maintain anonymity but she’s my hero. pic.twitter.com/vaBvoZpdWX— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 18, 2023

Me trying to remember high school spanish in Spain this week pic.twitter.com/ATtrUv6B3u— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 18, 2023

While most tweeples couldn’t take their eyes off the ‘yassification’, others even discussed the mayonnaise packet that’d made them look for the lady’s origin or place of residence. Quiz Game, huh? “She’s probably Dutch or Belgian. That looks like European mayo which is amazing and on another level,” commented a user while another one remarked, “Europeans eat Mayo on everything and they are for this, better than us.”

She must be Dutch. The only contribution the Netherlands has ever made to culinary endeavours is tube mayonnaise.— Robert Keith (@rl_keith) February 20, 2023

She’s probably Dutch or Belgian. That looks like European mayo which is amazing and on another level.— al (@babajandro24) February 19, 2023

Yassifying is so much better than blanking the face— Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 19, 2023

Yassifying for anonymity is hilarious!— Abi (@sh_abbers) February 18, 2023

If i ever have someone take a picture of me without me knowing i hope they also yassify me. I will also take 10 layers of old woman filter.— (@pouchprints) February 20, 2023

i genuinely think your caption is the perfect sentence— chey…..enne (@reddskyy_) February 20, 2023

People who couldn’t get over the ultimate filter technique flooded the comment section as one of them wrote, “Yassifying needs to be a thing it’s so much better then just blurring people’s face”. “I just learned a new word… yassifying is so satisfying,” mentioned the other. The third user highlighted, YOU are my hero for creating the concept of yassifying for anonimity”.

