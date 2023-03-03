CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » 'Microsoft Khichdi': Bill Gates Gives Tadka To Khichdi Under Smriti Irani's Guidance
2-MIN READ

'Microsoft Khichdi': Bill Gates Gives Tadka To Khichdi Under Smriti Irani's Guidance

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 12:10 IST

Delhi, India

Bill Gates’ culinary skills impressed the internet. (credits: Twitter/@smritiirani)

Bill Gates' culinary skills impressed the internet. (credits: Twitter/@smritiirani)

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a clip of Bill Gates giving “tadka” to millet khichdi on Thursday.

Microsoft Founder Bill Gates showed off his culinary skills alongside Union Minister Smriti Irani in a clip that is making rounds on the internet. Coming together for the Empowerment Through Nourishment campaign, the co-chairman and trustee of the Gates Foundation India is seen preparing Millet Khichdi under the guidance of Smriti Irani. The Union Minister shared a clip of Bill Gates giving “tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi”. She also tweeted, “Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component.” The Microsoft Founder is seen first preparing the millet khichdi and then the Union Minister serving him some to taste. He is seen nodding at the end of the clip in satisfaction.

Take a look:

Social media users lauded the Union Minister’s efforts of bringing the untapped potential of India’s meals to the forefront. They were also impressed by the Microsoft Founder’s willingness to be open to new experiences such as this. A Twitter user wrote, “Finally added the flavour to Kichidi. Kichidi is all about the final step of tadka. How humble of our union minister Mrs. Smriti Z Irani and World’s Business Icon Mr. Bill gates to be so grounded and nailed the tadka for a perfect Kichidi.”

“Now this Khichdi will be called as Microsoft Khichdi,” wrote one user in the comments section.

Another user tweeted, “This is great… India has untapped potential in its traditional vegetarian meals .. it should be projected to the world…”

“Smriti Irani making a power point here. Opening windows to new experiences for Bill Gates who excels in garnishing and gives his final word. Just a casual day in the office,” read a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Poshan Abhiyaan on March 8, 2018 in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. The program aims to improve the nutritional status of adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children aged 0-6 years. Using technology, community involvement, and a targeted approach, the program seeks to reduce levels of malnutrition, anemia, low birth weight, and under-nutrition in children, while also addressing the needs of adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

