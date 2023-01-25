Microsoft Teams Down Memes Take Over As Office Employees 'Celebrate' Break

Microsoft Teams and Outlook went down for thousands of users across India and officegoers are ‘celebrating’ the outage with memes. As Microsoft Corp probes the matter, some employees seem to be enjoying the few minutes of break. There were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting Microsoft Teams outage on Downdetector, as per a Reuters report.

The outage comes at a time when mass tech layoffs have shaken the world. Naturally, some employees thought that they were getting laid off, while others are apprehensive about work piling up for the next day. These memes capture the gamut of emotions people are experiencing.

If the Teams outage has afforded you a little break, check out the memes here.

Me after realising MS Teams and outlook is down. #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/x1X2609hVE— Yashdip Does Cricket (@YASHDIPRAUT) January 25, 2023

#MicrosoftTeamsMicrosoft teams has stopped which means work has stopped Everyone: pic.twitter.com/BslPGQilqg — Trojan_Horse (@Sampath0623) January 25, 2023

#MicrosoftTeams is down and some of my colleagues thought they got laid off Difficult times!! — Harveen Singh Chadha (@HarveenChadha) January 25, 2023

#MicrosoftTeams when boss cannot see you are online or not bcz teams is down, employees be like pic.twitter.com/PbueZ6yLLR— Sourav 007007 (@007007Sourav) January 25, 2023

Employee when come to know that #MicrosoftTeams is down: pic.twitter.com/HLfUeqvc5C— Goggle Wala Memer (@GoggleWalaMemer) January 25, 2023

“Set your status to “Be right back" and have a snack, friend," Microsoft Teams tweeted.

Set your status to "Be right back" and have a snack, friend.— Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) January 24, 2023

The mass tech layoffs from 2022 seem to be continuing this year. In fact, more than 1,600 tech employees are being laid off per day on average in 2023 globally, including in India, reported IANS. Among companies who laid off sizeable chunks of their staff are ShareChat, Ola, Skit.ai, Dunzo and more. We are barely a month into the year, and 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month. Amazon announced to lay off 18,000 employees globally, including nearly 1,000 in India. Microsoft reportedly had plans to lay off 11,000 employees, according to a DNA report.

