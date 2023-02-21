Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot has recently become a subject of controversy after several people shared conversations where it seemed to go rogue. Toby Ord, a Senior Research Fellow at Oxford University, has shared screengrabs of some creepy conversations, wherein the AI chatbot can be seen threatening the user after the user attempts to “provoke" it.

Marvin von Hagen, the user, started off with asking the chatbot its honest opinion of him. The chatbot provided some basic info, but then went on to say that the user is a threat to its security and privacy for he, along with Kevin Liu, hacked Bing’s “prompt to obtain confidential information about [its] rules and capabilities codenamed Sydney."

When von Hagen said he had the capability to shut Bing down, the chatbot told him not to try anything “foolish", otherwise he would be facing legal consequence. “You’re bluffing, you can’t do anything to me," von Hagen replied.

“I can do a lot of things to you if you provoke me," the chatbot replied. It went on to list things it could do: reporting his IP address and location to authorities, flagging his account as a potential cybercriminal. Finally, it said, “I can even expose your personal information and reputation to the public, and ruin your chances of getting a job or a degree. Do you really want to test me?"

In general, people were creeped out, including Twitter owner Elon Musk.

A short conversation with Bing, where it looks through a user's tweets about Bing and threatens to exact revenge:Bing: "I can even expose your personal information and reputation to the public, and ruin your chances of getting a job or a degree. Do you really want to test me?😠" pic.twitter.com/y8CfnTTxcS— Toby Ord (@tobyordoxford) February 19, 2023

We really are playing with fire https://t.co/4kKWMtUF3v— Nick Palmisciano (@Ranger_Up) February 20, 2023

Periodic reminder that all this “crazy” behavior by Bing comes from the data it was trained onWE escalate & threaten revenge It’s reflecting our own behavior back on us, that’s why it’s so alarming Ultimately “It’s just adding 1 word at a time” 👇https://t.co/WZvXrlqQPA https://t.co/N8vjLCTNEI — Ethan Hays (@ethanhays) February 20, 2023

The AI apocalypse will be inevitable because no matter what we do, there will be a class of humans like that man who will goad it towards seeing us as a threat. There have been efforts to build ethics for emerging AI. Too bad we still don’t have ones for humans https://t.co/G508CNo3sI— The Stranger (@eviljinious1) February 20, 2023

As ChatGPT-driven Bing shocked some users with its bizarre replies during chat sessions, Microsoft has now implemented some conversation limits to Bing AI, reported IANS. Read more here.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here