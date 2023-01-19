Mill Worker Caught Stomping on Dough in Viral Video, Here's What Happened Next

If you are fond of eating bread toast, the video that we are about to show you might gross you out. We often eat our food without giving much thought to how it was prepared. We normally do not have any idea of whether hygienic methods were used to prepare them. The dough needs to be kneaded before the bread is made out of it. It is either done by machine or manually but a recent video made secretly of a worker kneading the dough will leave you disgusted. The reason? He was seen using his legs to knead the dough.

The video has gone viral on Instagram where a mill worker was caught red-handed, stomping on the dough. The video has been made discreetly, without the knowledge of the worker and then he is confronted by the people making the video. Take a look at the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akash Sharma (@gamerkebaap)

Once the worker is confronted, he immediately starts doing it with his hands and initially denies having used his feet. He is then asked to provide the number of his employer and then he finally starts confessing and keeps begging for forgiveness, while the others keep schooling him. The fate of the worker is left unknown as the video ends abruptly.

The video has over 1 lakh views and people have been left disgusted by it. Many have raised concerns about the techniques used by workers in factories to prepare edible products while some said they would quit eating bread altogether.

