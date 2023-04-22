Trick Or Truth: Is It Just Us Or You Too See The Image Moving?

Have you ever looked at a picture and thought it was moving? Well, you’re not crazy. It’s just one of the many fascinating optical illusions that can trick your brain into seeing things that aren’t really there. One such optical illusion that has been making the rounds on the Internet lately is a picture of a bunch of circles moving in and out if you focus on one point. At first glance, the picture looks like a bunch of static hexagons with the same blue and golden colours and sizes, but as soon as you focus on one point at the white circle, the hexagons start to move in and out, creating a trippy and mind-bending effect.

It’s amazing how our brains can be fooled by such simple visual tricks. Optical illusions like these challenge our perception of reality and can even reveal how our brains process information. The moving hexagon illusion, for example, is known as the Pinna-Brelstaff illusion, which is created by the interaction of shape, colour, and motion.

But why do we enjoy optical illusions so much? Well, for one, they’re just plain cool to look at. But more importantly, they can help us better understand how our brains work and how we perceive the world around us. By playing with our visual perception, optical illusions can also help improve our cognitive and problem-solving skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Optical illusions (@opticalillusionss)

If these types of optical illusions interest you, a recent one has got the internet in a frenzy and questioning their own perception. A Twitter user, Benonwine, shared a deceptively simple image featuring a black-and-white circle with a zigzag pattern and a few numbers. At first glance, you may only see the number ‘528’, but as you look closer, more numbers start to appear. Some users claimed to see ‘4583’ while others saw ‘15283’ or even ‘3452839’! The question is, which numbers are actually hidden in the circle?

This illusion has sparked a debate on whether we should trust our instincts or go with the crowd. It’s a reminder that our minds can be easily fooled, and what we think we see might not be the truth. So, take a closer look and challenge your perception. What do you see in the circle?

Share your answer!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here