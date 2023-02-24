Mindhunter Season 3 is Not Happening And Fans Are Visibly Furious

David Fincher, producer of ‘Mindhunter’ has finally provided fans with an update on season three. Fincher has more or less confirmed that season three will most probably not happen. “It’s a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment," said the producer. Twitterati seemed to be quite upset with the news as many took to the bluebird app and expressed their sadness.

At the start of 2020, it was reported that Mindhunter actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv were being released from their contracts as the third season of the show was being put on an “indefinite hold" because Fincher was busy working on his new feature Mank.

David Fincher says ‘MINDHUNTER’ Season 3 will never happen.“It's a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment.” (Source: https://t.co/Tyz2Kv0lEf) pic.twitter.com/TN3UoSkXUc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 21, 2023

Here are a few tweets:

Netflix made three Kissing Booth movies. https://t.co/PkTWfl61VX— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 22, 2023

netflix preparing to pull off a skype level fumble https://t.co/hXHd7oA6Rt— pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) February 22, 2023

I hate you https://t.co/vIMF46Qapf— Hercule Poibro (@TheTopGrant) February 22, 2023

My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined https://t.co/aSipOspC7G pic.twitter.com/yxjeye9PNf— NN (@Nxrwin) February 22, 2023

but somehow there’s an endless budget for reality shows rated 3/10? https://t.co/VeyTh7zUNE— Neyla (@Neylafidan) February 21, 2023

Another network needs to pick this up and change nothing, just let them make what they're making, because this was one of the most brilliantly made tv shows of the last decade. https://t.co/M781fpvpIr— Bat not Matt Merry (@thatsnicethat) February 21, 2023

A SEVENTH season of shoving food down Phil Rosenthal’s mouth has been greenlit by Netflix, but we can’t get a 3rd season of MINDHUNTER! https://t.co/h7xOYPOe1q pic.twitter.com/oXFflHHrwE— John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) February 21, 2023

A mix of fact and fiction, Mindhunter is based on the true story of the man who pioneered the science of profiling serial killers. Holden Ford (essayed by Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (essayed by Holt McCallany) were back with the second season of the show as they continued to explore the world of crime by interviewing serial killers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here