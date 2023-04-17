CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Misprint On Wedding Card Changes The Meaning Of Invite, Guests Confused

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 14:51 IST

Delhi, India

The post went viral with more than 4.8 thousand reactions and 138 comments.

A wedding invitation with a misprint that confused its guests has surfaced and it's hilarious.

Selecting and printing wedding cards are two very important steps when planning a marriage ceremony. This is because the card should look both appealing and detailed. However, often a few errors in detail can lead to your guests ending up confused. One such wedding invitation with a misprint has surfaced on the internet confused its guests as to whether their presence is requested or absence.

Indians love to make their wedding invitations sound poetic. For this, they often use proverbs or poems on their cards. One such poem was used on the wedding card, which read, “Bhej raha hoon sneh, nimantran priyavar tujhe bulane ko. Hey manas ke rajhans tum bhul jana aane ko.”

The poem roughly translates to, “I am sending this invitation with love, please forget to come to the wedding.” The unusual invitation confused the guests as the invitation asked them to stay home rather than gracing the event with their presence. The fault was of the studio where the invitation was printed. The studio had forgotten to put the word ‘no’ in the poem which changed the whole meaning of the sentence. The invitation wanted to convey to the guests to “not forget” to come to the wedding. However, the absence of the word ‘no’ made it sound like the families of the bride and the groom wanted nobody at the venue.

The photograph of the invitation card with the text underlined was shared on Facebook by a meme page. The meme also had text below the photograph that translated to, “A wedding invitation card has arrived, and I can’t decide whether I should go or not.”

The post went viral with more than 4.8 thousand reactions and 138 comments.

A user commented – “This is a huge insult. They refused to accept you as their guest on your face. Love is in its place, but food has a special place too. Who does this man?” The comment was followed by several laughing emojis indicating that the man did not seriously mean what he said.

Several others laughed it off and asked the person who put up the post to not go.

April 17, 2023
