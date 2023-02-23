CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'Miss It': Woman Says UPI is ‘Spoiling’ Indians and NRIs are Queuing Up in Agreement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 14:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman Says UPI is ‘Spoiling’ Indians and NRIs are Queuing Up in Agreement. (Image: Canva)

Twitter user Radhika talks about how UPI has spoiled Indians and Twitter agrees.

With the advent of UPI, transactions have become much easier in the country. One does not need to carry a whole lot of cash with them as all you need is your phone. It is a completely open and interoperable payment platform. Since being introduced as a payment system in India, it has not only revolutionised the financial lives of Indians. Now, a Twitter user took to the micro blogging site and shared how this payment system has completely ‘spoiled’ Indians and one can only realise this when abroad.

Twitter user Radhika Gupta wrote, “It is when you travel abroad that you realise how much UPI has spoiled us in India."

The tweet has now gone viral. Seems like Radhika’s thought has reonated with many people as they can be seen elaborating their stories. “When you’ve been using UPI for 5+ yrs and then all of a sudden need to rely on account no. and manual bank transfer in UK," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “UPI is probably the invention of the decade."

One person wrote, “seriously… I miss that so badly here in Germany… here even the visa card is not widely acceptable… India is miles ahead in digital payment when compared with any other country."

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, Indians can now use Google Pay, PayTM and other digital payment systems to send money to their friends, colleagues and relatives in Singapore as UPI gets connected to PayNow on Tuesday, February 21.

Enabling faster and cost-efficient transfer of money, the linkage of two real-time payment systems will be witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong via videoconferencing.

