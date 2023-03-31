Model Drags Lamborghini With A Leash Like A Pet Dog, Internet Is Impressed

Instagram has become a premiere platform to share various talents — from beauty to strength. While some people choose to show a certain talent or skill, others love flaunting their riches on the platform. One such video of a supermodel dragging a Lamborghini using a leash similar to that used for walking a dog has gone viral on the social media platform and people cannot stop talking about it.

The video was posted by Veronica Bielik who has more than 36 lakh followers on Instagram and it already has more than 10 lakh views. The clip has been widely approved by social media users and rightfully so. The innovative way of showing one’s wealth portrayed in the video is what intrigued viewers the most.

You may have seen people drive their expensive cars and flaunt their horsepower in several videos on social media platforms but Veronica decided to twist things a little and rather than driving her Lamborghini, she dragged it using a leash to portray it as her pet. The supermodel even stopped in between and turned back to call it like she would an obedient dog. She then reveals what she has been pulling forward all along isn’t a pet animal, but rather a sports car.

People raved about the video in the comments. A user commented, “What brand are these pants?” to which Veronica replied that they were Freddy Polska.

A second user took the reference of a certain movie and commented, “Wait up another thought. This is the new advertisement for John Wick 5 the fast & wild edition.” Several others complimented Veronica. While some called her beautiful, others loved her quirky idea of showcasing wealth and fashion.

Veronica has also promoted the Freddy Polka jeans in all her recent reels and loves to flaunt her fashion sense and lifestyle in various ways on Instagram. The model roams around the world and posts videos on Instagram in various clothing collections. She never forgets to mention what brand or designer clothes she has opted for and shows glimpses of the cities, hotel rooms and restaurants she visits in her videos.

