High fashion often pushes boundaries and defies conventional norms. From avant-garde designs to surreal runway shows, the fashion world continually explores the uncharted territories of self-expression and creativity. From Coperni’s spray-on dress to Balenciaga’s dirt-filled ramp, we have seen several “fashion is stranger than fiction" moments recently. The latest in that list is (di)vision’s recent stunt pulled at a fashion show. The fashion label disguised their model’s dress as a tablecloth, only to have her walk away with it, and everything on it, mid-meal. It not only attracted widespread attention at the Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Autumn/Winter 2023 edition but also on social media.

The video of this surprise move was posted on Instagram by (di)vision’s official handle. In a very meme-like fashion, it read, “what are you bringing to the table?" and presented the model as replying, “I am the table".

The clip shows the model, seated on a table, picking up her glass and clinking it with a spoon to draw the audience’s attention. She stands up and poses a little. As soon as the people present start cheering, she briskly walks the ramp. The long tail of the dress, which was also serving as the tablecloth, is swiftly pulled along, with the silverware placed on it crashing loudly. Unfazed by the loud sound, she continues walking as a bewildered audience cheers on.

One can see the plates, glasses, and food even dropping on the floor near the audience on the carpet as she strides past. The video has gone viral, receiving 7.5 lakh views. People in the comments section, however, are divided over this act pulled by designer siblings Nanna and Simon Wick.

While some are amused by the surprise the showstopper delivered, and appreciate the artistic chaos created, others are concerned about the sustainability of the design. Several did not see the point of this spectacle. The comments section exemplifies this the best.

While one person commented, “Fashion is a lifestyle! Just loved it," another stated the complete opposite, saying, “do you actually think it’s cool or innovative or serving art in any shape or form? Well, it’s not."

What is uncontested, though, is that the fashion industry can still be trusted to make shockwaves.

