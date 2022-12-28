Mom to the Rescue: Lady Comforts Daughter During Anxiety Attack, Internet Hails the Gesture

Anxiety or panic episodes can happen at any moment. Those who are susceptible to these episodes continuously live in the fear of experiencing one. It is undoubtedly the worst experience that one could have. Sadly, the wider populace is unaware of these occurrences and generally dismisses them, failing to pay adequate attention to the person suffering.

A video that recently went viral on Twitter shows a mother comforting her daughter during an anxiety attack. The girl is seen lying flat on the ground in front of her garage when her mother arrives in a black car. Without giving it a second thought, the mother steps out of her car, approaches her daughter, and sits beside her on the concrete. The mother hold’s her daughter’s hands and lay down in the rain silently.

Twitter user Tansu Yegen shared the video with a caption that read, “The girl in blue was experiencing anxiety. She called her mother, who arrived to find her laying in the rain in the driveway. Instead of becoming enraged, she sits down, takes her daughter’s hand, and lies with him until her anxiety subsides.”

Over 3.4 million people have watched the video, and it has earned more than 1 lakh 8 thousand likes and 10,600 retweets. People praised the mother for sticking by her daughter through such a rough phase. Many others commented on how important it was to see parents highlighting mental health issues.

One user commented, “Meeting someone where they are is the most important.”

Another user wrote, “A mother’s love is beautiful.”

“Sometimes in order to find some peace, we just need the support of a person that is willing to be there with us in our silence,” one user also pointed out.

People have started acknowledging the seriousness of anxiety and panic attacks over the last few years as a result of several awareness programs.

