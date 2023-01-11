Monet Pond: This Hidden Gem In Japan Is Named After French Artist’s Famous Painting

Monet’s Pond is a spectacular piece of nature in the beautiful mountains of Itadori, a town located in Gifu Prefecture, Japan. This pond brings the renowned Monet painting to life, with its crystal-clear water, lilies, and colourful koi fish. A 54-second breathtaking video of this pond has been shared on Twitter with the caption, “Monet’s Pond in Japan Looks Like a Painting Come to Life”. The video was shared on January 10.

The picturesque natural scenery has left social media users spellbound, and they showered it with compliments. A user commented, “This is such a peaceful video of a pond with lily pads, like Claude Monet’s paintings. I love Monet’s garden at Giverny behind his home which has a pond with beautiful lily pads and a tall willow tree. I’d like to visit Monet’s garden again. ”

Another referred to this pond as paradise and thanked the person who had uploaded this magnificent view.

Known as Mone No Ike in Japanese, Monet Pond is a famous spot worth a visit, if you are in and around either Gifu or Seki cities in Gifu Prefecture of Japan. Many users will be surprised to know that this pond was not always a beautiful one. In the 1990s, it was a painful sight filled with a lot of pungent smell and weeds. It was then the locals decided to take the initiative of cleaning it. After cleaning it properly, they decided to elevate its beauty by adding water lilies and fish. It looks like a calming sight with colourful fish swimming through the flowers.

Apart from its awe-inspiring beauty, there is an interesting fact associated with the name of this pond. The pond resembles a series of mesmerising paintings that were created by the French impressionist painter Claude Monet. He was one of the famous French artists of the 19th century. That’s how the pond got its name, Monet.

