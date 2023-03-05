Money Laundering Victim Recognises Scammer Through Texts, Offers to Redesign The Website For 20K

Frauds and scams have been increasing across the globe and governments are taking steps to curb them. However, we often hear about scammers targeting victims to launder money. Another such incident took place. However, this time, the scammer was caught because the victim was a software engineer. What happened next has left netizens a little confused. Taking to Twitter, a user named Gahan shared two screenshots of a chat.

In the chat, the scammer can be seen asking the victim to update his/her PAN number. The victim, on the other hand, tells him that it is easy to identify that this is a fake website. What happens next will leave you perplexed. Have a look:

In the comment section, many can be seen sharing similar text messages and tagging the concerned bank.

“Easy ways to start your Freelancing Career," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “How to get started as a freelancing software engineer 101." “Scamming the Scammer," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, in Russia, a few scammers duped a man into transferring his savings of £17,000 (Rs 16.94 lakh) and tricked him into putting his bank on fire with a Molotov cocktail. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that a 48-year-old Russian man from Ruza, a town in the Moscow region, was arrested a few days ago after allegedly being tricked into throwing a Molotov cocktail in a Sberbank bank branch. The bank employees managed to extinguish the flames before the fire services arrived at the scene. Police were quick to identify the culprit and detain him. Once he was detained, the man, whose name was not disclosed due to privacy reasons, shared with police that he was contacted by someone a while ago and introduced themselves as a representative of Russia’s largest bank. The person then told the man that his account was linked to suspicious activity.

