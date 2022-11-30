Monkey Embracing a Cat in Viral Video is Pure Friendship Goals

If you think you know all about friendship goals, wait until you see this cat and monkey. Their warm gesture towards each other will melt your heart. The short clip shared on Twitter is a beautiful demonstration of the bond these two unlikely friends share. The monkey makes his way over to the feline before sitting next to her and wrapping his tail around its neck. He then throws his arms around the cat’s neck and pulls it in for a hug. The cat closes its eyes and leans its head against the monkey’s. Check out the adorable clip here:

The internet is in awe of the adorable hug. While to some it looked like the way the cat was wagging its tail in the beginning, it didn’t like the monkey approaching it, but they agreed, it settling down in the end meant the cat did not mind. One Twitter user wrote, “Spider monkey is my favorite animal ever. Look at the way it curls its tail around the cat’s head, as if it’s a third arm. And this weird body build with disproportionately long arms…”

Spider monkey is my favorite animal ever. Look at the way it curls its tail around the cat's head, as if it's a third arm. And this weird body build with disproportionately long arms… https://t.co/BIqqX5QizA— Чина (@Qazanbas_) November 29, 2022

“If only we accepted each other in this way! The world would be such a better place! This is why I love animals,” another tweet read.

If only we accepted each other in this way! The world would be such a better place! This is why I love animals 🙏🙏🙏👈💯💫💌— Danniella Higgins (@DanniellaHiggi1) November 29, 2022

A third user tweeted, “That didn’t just happen overnight, I can tell you that.”

That didn’t just happen over night, I can tell you that.— LuvsDawgs (@LuvsDawgs) November 29, 2022

Twitter is no stranger to adorable animal friendships. Several users shared snaps or clips of these friendship goals. In one such clip, a puppy can be seen riding on the back of a chicken. Sure, the chicken at times looked like it was having a hard time walking, but the two looked inseparable.

Another Twitter user shared a snap showing a cow and a corgi cuddling next to each other as they basked in the warm sunlight, their features relaxed. With the bits of snow visible in the background, surely they were keeping each other warm.

Which animal duo did you find the most adorable?

