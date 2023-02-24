In a rare celestial event, the Moon, Jupiter, and Venus came together to set a spectacular night-time show across the world. The trio aligned to form a perfect trifecta on Wednesday, giving stargazers an absolute delight with their beautiful celestial dance. This conjunction was such a treat to people who couldn’t help but capture the rare occurrence on their devices and share it online. So much so that they decorated Twitter with dazzling images of the planetary meet-up that was joined by the Moon in the night skies.

Here’s how the Moon, Jupiter, and Venus appeared together worldwide

Nice lineup of Moon, Jupiter and Venus~ pic.twitter.com/ls7w7x3QHt— Kangamutt ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@kangamutt) February 24, 2023

Moon, Jupiter, and Venus aligned in a straight line. pic.twitter.com/sMOzYcMceT— shankar paudel (@thegodshankar) February 24, 2023

moon, jupiter and venus aligning pic.twitter.com/Ptb9RCmAZY— nikhil (@niquotein) February 23, 2023

Moon, Jupiter, and Venus from Indiana tonight pic.twitter.com/TE5dKan59Y— The Eclectic Mage (@TheEclecticMage) February 24, 2023

The Moon, Jupiter and Venus right now pic.twitter.com/61H3qdEInZ— ℍ ❤️ (@BeardedUniverse) February 22, 2023

A thin silver lining of the waxed crescent moon was visible after about an hour of the sunset on February 21 and 22 when Jupiter and Venus looked approximately equally distant from each other. During this, the biggest planet of the solar system, Jupiter, was expected to be at the top at about 8 degrees above and to the left of Venus with the Moon being about 7 degrees below Venus.

This captivating astronomical meet-up awestruck sky gazers who also managed to snap the three celestial bodies at once and flooded the social media sites with their breathtaking clicks.

Meanwhile, two of the solar system’s brightest planets, Jupiter and Venus, have been inching closer over the past few weeks as they prepare for the closest conjunction on March 1. The celestial bodies will be barely 0.52 degrees apart on this day when Venus will blaze at a magnitude of -4.0 while Jupiter will be visible at a magnitude of -2.1. As of February 20, the gap between them had decreased to merely 10 degrees from a significant 29 degrees at the beginning of the month. While it’s not the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter that has stunned the space researchers, it’s the distance between them that made this one instance stand-out from the rest.

