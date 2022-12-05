‘Mother of the Year’: Raccoon Attacks Girl in Connecticut, Mom Saves Her From Wild Act

Rescue videos often surface on the internet that inspires people to take such measures in a situation that threatens their safety. A mother is always at our rescue, no matter what the case, and a similar instance bases the claim. In a viral video, a mother saved her daughter from a ferocious raccoon attack that grabbed her foot as she waited for her parents at the doorstep. The mother’s courage was lauded by internet users who called her ‘Mother of the Year’.

In the clip, schoolgirl Rylee MacNamara was seen standing outside her home in Canterbury, Connecticut, US, when she was supposedly waiting for her parents to drop her to school on Friday. However, a raccoon attacked her and sunk its claws into Rylee’s foot which made her scream and swing her leg back and forth in a desperate attempt to save herself. Her mother, Kelsey, rushed outside after hearing her daughter’s cries as the feral animal attacked her violently.

Mother of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/w7GSNrZcc2— Hold My Beer/Holy Cow (@short_tymer) December 3, 2022

Kelsey grabbed her daughter and tried to free her feet from the raccoon’s claws. She then pushed Rylee inside the house before she could get done with the mammal. In her first attempt to throw the animal away, the raccoon seemed to attack Kelsey as she screamed after the wild act. However, she didn’t give up and finally threw it away in the yard. The raccoon, stunned by the sudden fall, stood up and walked away after hearing a dog bark.

“Mother of the Year," read the caption that went alongside the viral video. Since being shared on the internet, the video amassed over 15 million views at the time of writing the article.

Presence of mind pays off.Good job mom. Your young daughter slung on your side a racoon in one hand and opening the door with the other so your daughter can get out of harms way. You were so cool thru the whole episode. Chucking the Racoon instead of bashing its head in was cool.— Brian Mcpherson (@BrianMc53551335) December 3, 2022

This is what makes motherhood so great. In life, a mother is a weak woman. When families are in danger, mothers will protect their families despite the danger. Even when they themselves are in danger. Please give a round of applause for this mother 👏👏— ✨Linda 🚀 (@Linda_0510_) December 3, 2022

“Presence of mind pays off…" wrote a Twitter user while another one praised all the mothers and said, “This is what makes motherhood so great…”

