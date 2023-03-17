Mother Who Abandoned Daughters in Heated Car Wanted to Trade Unborn Baby For iPhone, Authorities Reveal

An Australian court has heard a disturbing account of a mother in Queensland who expressed a willingness to trade her unborn child for an iPhone. The same court had previously deemed Kerri-Ann Conley a suitable parent and granted her custody of her two young children, two-year-old Darcy-Helen and 18-month-old Chloe-Ann, in November 2019.

However, just 10 days later, both children were found dead after being left unattended in a hot car by Conley, who had admitted to being addicted to methamphetamine. The tragic incident occurred in Queensland’s oppressive heat, with Conley leaving her children in the car for over nine hours.

After pleading guilty to the manslaughter of her two young daughters, Conley was handed a nine-year prison sentence. In court, details emerged of the excruciating death that her daughters had endured. The two little girls were left alone in a hot car, enduring temperatures that reached over 142.7 degrees Fahrenheit (61.5 degrees Celsius). As a result, the children suffered a slow and painful death, effectively being cooked alive.

During the trial, it was revealed that Conley had left her children unattended in a hot car on multiple occasions, as stated by the court. Justice Applegarth criticised Conley’s excuse for leaving her children alone, where she claimed that the children were “difficult" to settle. He questioned why she had them in the car in the early hours, to begin with, and lambasted her for her actions. Despite her gross negligence and complete disregard for her children’s lives, Conley pleaded guilty to the charges of manslaughter and murder.

After serving her time, Conley will be eligible for parole in November of next year, five years after she was responsible for the death of her two daughters. However, the question remains as to why Conley was awarded custody of the girls in the first place. According to a report obtained by 9News, Conley had told the Department of Child Services that she wanted to exchange her unborn baby for an iPhone 7 in June 2018. Despite all of this, the courts had returned custody of the children to Conley.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here