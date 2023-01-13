Motivational Speaker Shares 'Most Important Upvaas' With Modern Twist, Harsha Goenka Agrees

Harsh Goenka, the chairperson of the RPG Group who often makes headlines for his influencing social media updates, has now preached to his followers about the importance of digital detox. The industrialist was impressed upon watching one of the latest episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, which was graced by former engineer turned lifestyle coach and motivational speaker, Gaur Gopal Das. During the episode, the famous YouTuber and influencer, gave traditional fasting a modern twist by introducing the concept of digital fasting which now the RPG chairperson deems as “the most important ‘upvaas’ nowadays.”

In the snippet of the episode shared by Goenka, the lifestyle coach can be seen asking the crowd if they’ve ever fasted before. “Aap mein se kitne logo ne upvaas kiya hai? Dharmik upvaas. Kisne Roza kiya hai, kisne Janmashtami, Navrati ki hai, kisine paryushan kia hai (How many among you have religious fasting, be it Roza, Janmashtami, Navrati, or Paryushan)?”

After putting forth the question, Gaur Gopal Das advised an important fasting method for 2023, “Dekhiye mein aapko ek baat batau, aapka agar 2023 mein upvaas karna hai toh ek din bina smart phone ke, bina Instagram ke, bina Whatsapp ke, bina Facebook ke, bina LinkedIn ke, bina Twitter ke, bina Snapchat ke, bina Google ke, bina Tinder ke, ek din aisa upvaas karke dikhaiye (Let me suggest you something, if you wish to fast in 2023, please opt for staying without smart phone, Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Snapchat, Google, and Tinder. Only for a day).”

While concluding the topic of his digital fasting method, the motivational speaker, in a cheeky jibe says, “Khuda niche utar ke aayega, bolega bas kar pagle rulayega kya (If you manage to do it for a day, the lord will descend on the Earth to praise you).” Watch the video here:

The most important ‘upvaas’ nowadays… pic.twitter.com/ZCp5YlC96o— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 10, 2023

The clip that was shared by the industrialist on Tuesday has garnered over two lakh views and more than four thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. In addition to this, it has also amassed a barrage of cheeky responses from Twitteratis. A user wrote, “Loving it. Gaining the courage to do such upvaas. Wish me good luck.”

Loving it. Gaining courage to do such upvaas 😂Wish me good luck 🤣— Ashish Gupta (@ashish676809) January 10, 2023

Another commented, “Yes, he’s right we do need a digital detox once in a while.”

Yes he’s right we do need a digital detox once in a while !— Shailja Agarwal (@MOTS__UK) January 10, 2023

One more added, “Irony is that we are watching it on our smartphone.”

Irony is that we are watching it on smartphone— NIKHIL (@nikhil_smp) January 10, 2023

A user joined, “To see this I have to open Twitter. What a life!”

To see this I have to open twitter.. What a life!!— santosh jr (@santoshjr9) January 10, 2023

Would you wish to give this digital fasting a try?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here