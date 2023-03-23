A relaxing evening turned into a terrifying ordeal for a couple in Colorado, USA, when they were attacked by a mountain lion while soaking in a hot tub outside their rental home. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the incident occurred on Saturday, March 20, night around 10 P.M. The couple was enjoying their soak when suddenly the man felt something grip the top of his head.

The man and his wife reacted in alarm by shouting and throwing water at the creature. Later, the wife used a flashlight to illuminate the animal, which they discovered to be a mountain lion. The noise and light made the mountain lion back off about 20 feet from the couple who were in a hot tub. The couple immediately left for their home and contacted authorities for assistance.

“He and his wife began screaming and splashing water at the animal,” the wildlife agency said on Monday. “The victim’s wife grabbed a flashlight and shined it on the animal, which they then identified as a mountain lion,” the added.

Upon their arrival, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers observed that the victim had four minor scratches on his scalp and in close proximity to his right ear. The officers concluded that the wounds were indicative of being scratched by a mountain lion’s claws. Thankfully, the victim had already tended to his injuries and declined any medical attention.

Area Wildlife Manager Sean Shepherd believes that the mountain lion may have mistaken the man’s head movement in the darkness at ground level for prey and didn’t recognize the people in the hot tub. “The couple did the right thing by making noise and shining a light on the lion," Shepherd said. “Although this victim had only minor injuries, we take this incident seriously. We have alerted neighbours and posted signs warning of lion activity, and we will continue to track the lion and lion activity."

Officials stated that this was the first time a mountain lion has attacked a human this year. Overall, it is the 24th such attack in Colorado. As a precaution, they urge residents to be vigilant and take steps to avoid conflicts with wildlife, including keeping a safe distance and making noise to alert animals of their presence. If you do encounter a mountain lion, the best course of action is to back away slowly, avoid turning your back on the animal, and try to appear larger by holding your arms up and waving them slowly.

