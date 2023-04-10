Movie Buffs Name 'Sexiest Non-Sex Scenes' in Cinema and Even 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is on List

It has been decades since the first-ever motion picture was created. In all these years, cinema has evolved way too much. Earlier, there was no music, the picture used to be black and white, and now, we have come a really long way. Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral asks movie buffs to tell the “sexiest non sex scene." Seems like all the movie buffs have a list prepared already!
What is the sexiest non-sex scene in the history of motion pictures?— Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) April 9, 2023
A lot of Bollywood movie scenes have also made it to the list. From ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham’ to ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ - the list has it all. One Twitter user also mentioned a scene from Bollywood movie ‘Raazi’. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. “how come no one has mentioned this scene from raazi yet?" the user wrote as she posted a scene from the same.
Shah Rukh Khan has so many that it’s impossible to choose just one…The King of Romance for an obvious reason ✨❤️❤️ https://t.co/WNEMkQyrUF pic.twitter.com/TwhI4xZpQY— MinnaL (@LauriMinna) April 10, 2023
wahtever this was disney made sure 10 yr old me could never forget https://t.co/doG60vT0EC pic.twitter.com/uLARu8cu6Y— ded (@chantalistired) April 10, 2023
Everything about Celine and Jesse https://t.co/grt36aw8XE pic.twitter.com/6SYZUGxRS4— Anny (@ApniHiDhunMein) April 10, 2023
Couldn't find a better one…Fear, Desire, Darkness, Wild… #Ravananan https://t.co/pNsnWsGxfO pic.twitter.com/nPldwvGeYD
— (@rishi__kesh_) April 10, 2023
This was too Main Hoon Na https://t.co/Z8wklPfuED pic.twitter.com/xYxluvr5fz— (@abhirockstar09) April 10, 2023
Not from a picture but, this. https://t.co/ybgi6hflVL pic.twitter.com/TARvRsX3gK— శ్రీ ️ (@adhinene) April 10, 2023
When she bites his Ear > > > > > https://t.co/4P30vyYYg8 pic.twitter.com/u9AUkLVQtj— Arafat bhuiyan (@Shah4900) April 10, 2023
how come no one has mentioned this scene from raazi yet? pic.twitter.com/ZpCRRqD5wy https://t.co/qgjTksws8S— ًhay (@shiqayat) April 10, 2023
Definitively https://t.co/g387KzFESp pic.twitter.com/KG8KYpxfPb— iamJustaLittleSRKian - Fan Account (@MHeerins) April 10, 2023
only real ones get it https://t.co/xnHk6CO7FQ pic.twitter.com/rizy2FGCbS— qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) April 10, 2023
this was just INSANEpic.twitter.com/O98AxM3rO3 https://t.co/XjlYDTUS1S— sude (@SANFRUNCISCO) April 9, 2023
saddest sexiest scene tbh https://t.co/O2Q8j0GxGk pic.twitter.com/xUBJ7orDGv— fareeha (@weirdhunyar) April 9, 2023
Posting a scene from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ a fan wrote, “the sexual tension in this scene was definitely tensioning. people died, lives were changed, people went feral, screaming, crying, clawing at the walls. delena you will always be loved and famous, a #real it ship for real people !" The scene features Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore.
What would your pick be?
