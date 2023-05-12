MP Farmer's Son Makes Water Auto-Cut Machine To Stop Frequent Damage To Pumps

Our world is getting introduced to better and enhanced technologies every single day. These technological advancements have made our lives easier. But the availability of such scientific innovations is found more in urban areas than in rural regions. In the villages, people are still not well-equipped with the concept of digital advancements. Although the government is taking appropriate steps to enable the villagers in making them aware of the new technologies, there is still a long way to go. Using scientific developments as his tool, a farmer’s son in Madhya Pradesh’s Bairad village has undertaken the responsibility of solving the problem of frequent motor breakdowns.

Shailendra Dhakad, who is a resident of Shivpuri district’s Bairad village has created a water auto-cut machine. He claimed that the farmers working in the fields of his village often faced the trouble of motor malfunction. Government projects also get stalled owing to repeated pump failures when the submersible pump is operated without the use of water.

But with Shailendra’s new-found invention, the machine will automatically stop working when the water level gets low. It will allow the other farmers to take notice and refill the machine with water again. As soon as the water reaches its desired mark, the machine will start operating again on its own. When the water level will be nil, the pump will not operate at all.

Shailendra’s main achievement in creating such a device is that one need not switch on and off the pump every time before or after use. The constant switching of the pump makes the device defective after a few uses. With the young talent’s invention, farmers can very well use the pumping machine for a longer period, without important projects getting delayed.

Despite such a big innovation, Shailendra is finding it difficult for his pumping machine to get funded and launched. He is trying but desperately failing to help the other farmers through his invention, owing to a lack of funds. He said that he went to various Krishi Vigyan Kendras as well as other engineering colleges but in vain.

Shailendra claimed that he hails from a poor family due to which he is unable to launch the product or make it patented to his name. Although the pump takes somewhere between Rs 600 to Rs 800 to make, there is no way through which he was able to fund it. For now, Shailendra is taking the help of public representatives to work on his scheme.