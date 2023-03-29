A modern-day version of the classic fable The Tortoise and the Hare by Aesop played out in real life during a forest ranger recruitment exam in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. A 24-kilometre race was the first physical test for the candidates hoping to secure one of the 38 available positions.

Of the 114 candidates who applied, 61 participated in the race, including nine women and 52 men. Pahad Singh, a young man from Dabra, Gwalior, was also a part of those 61 candidates. Due to his efforts, he took an early lead and was well on his way to victory when he decided to take a nap, confident that he was far ahead of the competition, reported India Today.

However, Pahad Singh’s overconfidence led to his downfall, as he slept through the rest of the race and woke up to find that he had lost. When a team went out to look for him at 10:30 in the morning, they found him sleeping by the track before the last checkpoint.

Although 60 contestants made it past the finish line, Pahad Singh’s decision to rest cost him the race. He later explained that he had stopped to rest due to blisters on his feet and had fallen into a deep sleep.

Although 60 contestants made it past the finish line, Pahad Singh's decision to rest cost him the race. He later explained that he had stopped to rest due to blisters on his feet and had fallen into a deep sleep.

The incident serves as a reminder that overconfidence can be a hindrance to achieving one's goals and that perseverance and diligence are essential to attain success.

Shrikant’s fitness and dedication to maintaining it are inspiring for young people. He credits his healthy body to avoiding addiction and taking good care of himself by eating and sleeping on a schedule. His family also valued exercise, as his father was a police officer, and they all participated in regular physical activity to stay fit. Shrikant believes that regular exercise is key to remaining healthy even in old age.

