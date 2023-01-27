The internet is a place where you come across some of the most bizarre as well as hilarious videos. We have your daily dose of laughter ready with a video of a man pulling off a unique public stunt. No, it is not some physical stunt. We are talking about a rather bizarre advertisement for marriage. It is common to find matrimonial ads in newspapers and matrimonial sites where people look for partners with criteria like having a government job, but this man went ahead and created a poster for the same. He then stood with the poster in a crowded public arena that looks like a busy marketplace.

The writing on the poster is unique. It says in Hindi, “I want a girl with a government job for marriage, I will give dowry". This is weird since although dowry is now considered a regressive practice, it is the bride’s family’s been paying it to the groom for years. Some people believe the man is desperate to get married and has hence agreed to pay a dowry in exchange.

In the video, several people are seen staring at the man with the strange poster and some are even seen laughing. The video is reportedly from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Many social media users have commended the man for wanting to pay a dowry as they see it as a sign of equality for both genders. Others believe that there was no need to offer to pay for a dowry. Many are just amused by the act of the man advertising himself for marriage publicly.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here