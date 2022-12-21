MP Man Takes Monkey to Police Station On His Scooter for Creating Ruckus, Video Surfaces

The Internet is filled with bizarre incidents of many kinds. This one-of-its-kind case has a place of its own. Monkeys are known to cause mischief, so that was not out of the ordinary when one created some trouble in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh. But the man who was the target of all this trouble had a rather unusual reaction to it. He decided it was time to put his faith in the legal system and get some help from the cops. The rather long faced monkey can be seen sitting at the backseat of a two-wheeler in a clip shared on Twitter. Take a peek at the clip here:

According to reports, the man befriended the monkey in order to catch him. He can be seen carefully tying a harness around the primate in the clip. The Station Incharge, Rajpal Rathore, explained in the clip that a family had been facing a lot of troubles because of this one mischievous monkey. One of the family members had brought the monkey to the station seeking help. The cops had explained to them that this issue could not be handled by them. Instead, they should report it to the Forest Department. The cops helped the Forest Department get involved and eventually handed over the monkey to them.

The clip also shared that the police had previously tried to capture the monkey but were not able to do so. They even tried to get the monkey to the Forest Department but being as mischievous as the monkey was, he did not go along with the cops. Eventually, the Forest Department captured the monkey and released him into the forest. That should have been a respite. However, the monkey is so mischievous that he even escaped the clutches of the officials from the Forest Department.

Bizarre circumstances around monkeys are no surprise. After all, these primates sure are some of the most quirky creatures out there. Just take a look at this monkey from the grounds of IIT Madras. He decided riding around the back of a spotted deer was the perfect way to get around. The clip has left social media users amused.

What do you think of these bizarre incidents surrounding monkeys?

