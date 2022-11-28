Mr Bean Grooves to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' Song in Hilarious Edit

Remember the viral video of a woman from Pakistan dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja during a wedding reception? After the song quickly went viral on Instagram, people began attempting to replicate the same beautiful steps. Despite the fact that there are many fantastic dance renditions, some social media users took a jab at it by posting amusing and inventive reels. In one such entertaining edit, Mr Bean appears to be dancing to the popular, trending song on Instagram.

The video shows Mr Bean grooving to the upbeat remixed beats of Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja." The way the edit was made makes it appear as though Bean is making fun repeating Ayesha’s dance moves in her video. The video is an excerpt from the Mr Bean’s Holiday film, which stars renowned comedian and actor Rowan Atkinson.

This video has amassed over 6.9 million views as of now. After seeing the reel, internet users declared it to be better than the original, leaving them in splits. One of the users wrote, “That’s the original content”. Another user wrote, “Much better than original”. A third user wrote, “Hahahahahahahahahha he won the trend !!!” Several other users commented with laughing face emojis.

Watch the video below:

It’s not just this video of Mr Bean dancing to the song going viral on the internet. Ayesha’s video was recreated by many. The Pakistani girl’s dance moves on social media had fans incredibly pleased. After being released on Instagram, the performance’s video quickly gained widespread popularity. The video shows the people sitting behind her, transfixed by Ayesha’s graceful movements. Here’s the viral video featuring Ayesha in a loose-fit kurta and pants for those who haven’t seen it yet.

The clip clearly went viral, with over ten million views in just a few days after it was posted online. Instagram users were also quick to respond in the comments section, praising Ayesha’s dance moves and attitude.

