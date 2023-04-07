MrBeast Collaborator Chris Gets Hate After Revealing He's on HRT, Twitter Pours Support

Chris Tyson, who often appears in MrBeast’s YouTube videos and has now become popular in his own right, received hate online over changes in his appearance. A Twitter user made a disparaging comment, posting two photos of Chris. In reply, he revealed that he has been undergoing HRT or Hormone Replacement Therapy. He also shed light on gender non-conforming people’s struggles.

“Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies," he wrote in a tweet.

Since Chris started receiving hate, people on Twitter have widely come out in his support.

This is just more dog whistling that somehow trans and gnc folks aren’t safe around kids. Tucker begs for me to come back when I leave for like 2 days to film. He is so loved and happy. Kids arent born with hate, it’s taught by people like you. And my child will only know love https://t.co/JGA5jUAynV— Chris (@chris) April 6, 2023

I know I’m going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. I made this decision because I wanted to show up as my best and happiest self for him. In a way, this way FOR Tucker — Chris (@chris) April 6, 2023

I hope you are happy and healthy Chris. The world is full of bigotry. More power to you https://t.co/5jBZVlHxZf— Purrrflock¹³IN THE SNOW ON THE BEACH (@zan_tp) April 7, 2023

Most people I talk to about this who are my age do not understand how huge it is for chris from mr beast to come out as trans. But for my kids and their friends, this is a major cultural moment - millions and millions of kids just met their first out trans person https://t.co/bFZfRZJq53— Britt Peterson (@brittkpeterson) April 7, 2023

"Kids arent born with hate, it’s taught by people like you. And my child will only know love" https://t.co/yLPZy4xiBB pic.twitter.com/I4zjrUTzGa— Mr.Glitch (@Mr_ERR0R_) April 6, 2023

Every person who stands in their truth certainly makes the world a brighter place for everyone.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here