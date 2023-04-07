CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Quora 80LPA Salary QuestionPython AttacksDelhi Metro Bikini GirlChatGPTPriyanka Chopra
Home » Buzz » MrBeast Collaborator Chris Gets Hate After Revealing He's on HRT, Twitter Pours Support
2-MIN READ

MrBeast Collaborator Chris Gets Hate After Revealing He's on HRT, Twitter Pours Support

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 14:14 IST

International

MrBeast collaborator Chris Tyson opened up about being on HRT. (Photo: Twitter/@chris)

MrBeast collaborator Chris Tyson opened up about being on HRT. (Photo: Twitter/@chris)

MrBeast's friend and collaborator Chris Tyson has revealed that he's on HRT. Twitter came out in his support after he started receiving hate online.

Chris Tyson, who often appears in MrBeast’s YouTube videos and has now become popular in his own right, received hate online over changes in his appearance. A Twitter user made a disparaging comment, posting two photos of Chris. In reply, he revealed that he has been undergoing HRT or Hormone Replacement Therapy. He also shed light on gender non-conforming people’s struggles.

“Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies," he wrote in a tweet.

Since Chris started receiving hate, people on Twitter have widely come out in his support.

RELATED STORIES

Every person who stands in their truth certainly makes the world a brighter place for everyone.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. mrbeast
  2. youtuber
first published:April 07, 2023, 14:14 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 14:14 IST