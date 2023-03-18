It is true after all, making money turns easier when you already have enough money. Who can embody this ideology better than MrBeast himself? Jimmy Donaldson is probably the most well-known YouTuber out there. With an insane amount of success at the young age of 24, everyone wants to know how he made it so big. On a podcast with Lex Fridman, MrBeast revealed that the secret to his success is a “clone”. That is right, Jimmy does not do all of this himself. With how huge he has gotten over the years, it comes as no surprise that the YouTube star needs to hire a team of people to help him out.

If you are thinking what are the criteria for getting hired by someone that reportedly makes millions of dollars on the Internet, it is not easy. After all, the success of his brand rests on these shoulders. To make sure that his team is on the same page as him in terms of decision-making, MrBeast hired people who shared his vision. But that is not all, these people have to go through a rigorous period of training that he calls “cloning”.

In the podcast, Jimmy Donaldson explained, Unilad quoted, “I have a lot of people in the company who are able to think like me and basically make decisions like I would make."

“One example is Tyler [Conklin]. Basically for four or five years we just spent an absurd amount of time together and worked on every single video together… and the same thing with my CEO James, he lived with me for a couple of years. I’m a big fan of finding people who are just super obsessed and all in that really just want to be great, and then just dumping everything I have in them," he said.

Social media users were impressed by Jimmy Donaldson not just being real about how the behind-the-scenes of his work actually works, but by all the wisdom he shared throughout the podcast. A YouTube user wrote, “This is my first time listening to this podcast, and I’m just absolutely impressed by Lex’s ability to coherently form the most thought-provoking statements, all while running on a single hour of sleep.”

“Thank you Lex and Jimmy for putting this incredible listen together,” wrote another user.

“Two of the most wholesome minds on YouTube having a solid conversation. Thanks for making it happen boys!” wrote another user.

Jimmy Donaldson has created a niche for himself on YouTube by making videos that centre on expensive stunts.

