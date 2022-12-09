Multimillionaire Woman Mocked For Sharing Her 'Insane' Work Schedule on Twitter

A businesswoman who owns a multimillion-dollar company portfolio has failed to impress the internet with her ‘insane’ work schedule, which users claim is similar to any and every middle manager. Leila Hormozi is a managing partner and the CEO of the business investment company, Acquisition. The 30-year-old revealed on Twitter that she owns a $200 million portfolio of business while sharing her ‘non-woke’ schedule on the micro-blogging site to highlight there’s no substitute for hard work.

“I’m 30 years old. And I run a $200M portfolio of businesses,” said Hormozi before addressing the ‘elephant in the room.’ The businesswoman said her Twitter thread does not feature ‘woke hoorah’ content as she doesn’t ‘journal, ice bathe or use any red light therapy.’ “I’m not saying those things don’t work. I just prefer taking action,” added Hormozi. Her daily routine includes waking up at 4 or 5 am and instead of checking emails or social media, the businesswoman prefers to enjoy some coffee and head out to work out.

During her gym session, she loves to listen to relevant podcasts, audiobooks, or some music and then heads to work without taking a shower. “For the rest of the workday, I’m on calls. Most of them are internal to my team – but I’ll have the occasional client call. Once I’m done with work, I meet up with Alex. Most nights we eat out. This saves us a ton of time. And allows us to decompress,” she explained. Take a look at the Twitter thread here:

After the businesswoman shared her daily routine, many users began questioning what was so different about her schedule. A user said, “This is literally just a regular 9-5, with filler like your workouts, gym, and dinner to make it look more impressive. 2 hours of deep work (i.e. regular work) and the rest is meetings. Lol.”

Another added, “This looks like the schedule of every middle manager I’ve ever known. What am I missing?”

One more joked, “But do you take a shower at some point or no? I’ve read till the very end to see when exactly and you didn’t say you do.”

What are your thoughts on the businesswoman’s daily schedule?

